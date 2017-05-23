Bryson Tiller Unveils ‘True to Self’ Album Tracklist

By Abby Hassler
Bryson Tiller’s second studio album, True to Self, will arrive June 23 and ahead of its release, the rapper revealed the record’s official tracklist on social media today (May 23).
Tiller posted the back cover art of the 19-track album, but interestingly two of his three recently released tracks are not included on the LP. Tiller released “Honey,” “Get Mine” and “Somethin Tells Me” earlier this month, but only the last song appears on the album.
The post doesn’t list any collaborators, though Travis Scott tweeted the tracklisting with the caption, “‘Don’t get to high’ Young tiller let’s get it Can’t wait for this album,” which might suggest he’s featured on the record.
1. Rain On Me
2. No Longer Friends
3. Don’t Get Too High
4. Blowing Smoke
5. We Both Know
6. You Got It
7. In Check
8. Self-Made
9. Run Me Dry
10. High Stakes
11. Rain Interlude
12. Teach Me A Lesson
13. Stay Blessed
14. Money Problems/Benz Truck
15. Set It Off
16. Nevermind This Interlude
17. Before You Judge
18. Somethin Tells Me
19. Always
