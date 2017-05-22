Mo’Nique: Oprah Winfrey ‘Had A Crucial Part In The Dismemberment Of My Family’

Just when you may have thought Academy Award winner Mo’Nique might be stepping back from the harsh words she had for entertainment powers Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels, she instead is putting one squarely in her sights, for Round Two.

“You had a crucial part in the dismemberment of my family,” she charges in the latest episode of her Open Relationship podcast on CBS Radio’s Play.it network. “That’s why me and Oprah Winfrey [have] a problem. And for all y’all in here watching right now, for all y’all listening, you ain’t got to guess about it no more. You’re getting it from me. And what I would ask y’all [is] don’t take my word, ask Oprah Winfrey!”

It seems (from this podcast) Mo’Niques’s problem with Winfrey goes back to a 2010 interview on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” with the actress/comedian’s mother, father and brother whom Mo’Nique says molested her as a child.

“I may be being oversensitive right now ’cause my mothers health is failing,” she continues. “My mama’s having like five and six strokes in a week.”

“All I would ask you sister, is why would you do that to me?”

Listen to the full episode of Open Relationship with Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney Hicks, below.