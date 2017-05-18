Ten APS Seniors Named 2017 Posse Foundation Scholars

Ten Atlanta Public Schools (APS) students are receiving scholarships from the Posse Foundation, Inc. According to APS, the high school seniors have been awarded four-year, full-tuition leadership and merit scholarships worth approximately $210,000 each from four of the foundation’s partner colleges and universities, including Bard College, Brandeis University, The George Washington University and Texas A&M University.

The recipients that will be attending George Washington University are Kahleel Hester (B.E.S.T. Academy), Chase Kleber, and Mo Mobley (both from Grady High School). Corniyah Bradley and Chaide Wynee (both from Carver Early College), Jakobi Horn (Maynard H. Jackson) and Raquel McDaniel (North Atlanta) will all attend Texas A&M University. Kwesi Jones (KIPP Atlanta Collegiate) will attend Brandeis University, along with Charles Drew Charter senior Jaila Allen. While, Suprim Allah, also from Charles Drew, will attend Bard College.

“Atlanta Public Schools is very appreciative of the support of the Posse Foundation–Atlanta and the partnering colleges and universities for awarding our students with scholarships that will place them on a path to college and careers,” said APS Superintendent Meria J. Carstarphen, Ed.D. “I continue to be proud of our students who sought after this scholarship to fulfill their dreams and aspirations after high school.”

More than $23.4 million in full-tuition, leadership, and merit scholarships have been awarded to 144 APS students selected by Posse Atlanta since 2007.