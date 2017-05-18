I-85 Ribbon Cutting Held To Celebrate Reopening

This time last week, Atlanta motorists were wondering just when a portion of Interstate 85 would reopen. It was closed on March 30, after a massive blaze under it caused steel beams to give way, bringing down the raised section of the roadway. With an incentive of $3 million dollars, those tasked with rebuilding the highway put in the hours it took to get it done. And, just six weeks later, they announced that the job was done.



Today, there were plenty of smiles at the site of the recently reopened bridge at Piedmont Road. A ribbon cutting ceremony, featuring U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Governor Nathan Deal, and Georgia Department of Tranportation Commissioner Russell McMurry, was held. At least $10 million dollars was provided by the federal government to help with the reconstruction.The northbound side of the I-85 bridge opened on Friday. Southbound lanes were opened the day after.