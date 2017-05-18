DJ Shadow & Nas Team for ‘Systematic’ Video

By Abby Hassler
DJ Shadow just released a lyric video for his scathing new track “Systematic,” which features the legendary Nas. The song first debuted on the season premiere of HBO’s Silicon Valley.
This is the first new song since Shadow dropped his fifth studio album, The Mountain Will Fall, last year. The DJ/producer also recently added a July run of U.S. dates to his international The Mountain Will Fall tour.
Visit DJ Shadow’s website for more information on his extended tour dates.
Watch the lyric video and check out Shadow’s full tour itinerary below.
May 18 – LiquidRoom – Tokyo, Japan
May 20 – The Star Festival – Kyoto, Japan
May 23 – Jack Rabbit Slim’s – Perth, Australia
May 25 – The Triffid– Brisbane, Australia
May 27/28 – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia
May 31 – 170 Russell Melbourne – Melbourne, Australia
Jun 2 – The Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand
Jun 9 – Sideways Festival – Helsinki, Finland
Jun 14 – Le Bikini – Ramonville-St-Agne, France
Jun 16 – Sonar by Night – Barcelona, Spain
Jun 17 – Atabal – Biarritz, France
Jun 20 – Elysee Montmarte – Paris, France
Jun 21 – L’Astrolabe – Orleans, France
Jun 22 – Transbordeur – Lyon, France
Jun 24 – Glastonbury Festival – Poole, UK
Jul 6 – Festival d’ete de Quebec – Quebec, Canada
Jul 7 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ontario
Jul 8 – Park West – Chicago, IL
Jul 10 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO
Jul 11 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO
Jul 12 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 14 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA
Jul 15 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR
Jul 16 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA
Jul 18 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA
Jul 19 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ
Jul 21 – Emo’s – Austin, TX
Jul 22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX
Jul 23 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX
Jul 24 – New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN
Jul 25 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
Jul 27 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA
Jul 28 – Randall’s Island Park / Panorama Festival – New York, NY
Jul 30 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA
Jul 31 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC
Aug 1 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA
Aug 2 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN
Aug 4 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
Aug 11 – Sziget Music Festival – Budapest, Hungary
Aug 13 – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay – Newquay, UK
Aug 15 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK
Aug 16 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK
Aug 18 – Le Fort de Saint Pere – St Pere, France
Sep 6 – Fort Punta Christo – Pula, Croatia
Sep 9 – Bestival – Lulworth, United Kingdom
Sep 17 – Festaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany
Sep 18 – Technikum – Munich, Germany
Sep 22 – Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany
Sep 25 – De Roma – Antwerp, Netherlands
Sep 26 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands
Sept 28 – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK
Sep 30 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK
Oct 1 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK
Oct 3 – O2 ABC – Glasgow, United Kingdom
Oct 5 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom
Oct 6 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom
Oct 7 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom
