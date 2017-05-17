The Latest With Lil Uzi Vert – Namely That Shirt And The Potential School Shooting: Trending Topics

Social media could be considered a huge problem for Lil Uzi Vert, of late.

First there was the matter of “THE WORLD” (as Big Tigger put it) “talking about, somewhat clowning and discussing Lil Uzi Vert’s shirt that has become memes and Trending Topics and things of that matter.”

(No word yet on whether his claiming that he paid $2400 for it has silenced criticism, or provided fodder for even more).

Then there’s the news of a Florida teen suspended after reportedly making online threats to shoot up his school “unless Lil Uzi Vert drops his new album NOW,” Tigger continued.

“Whether or not it was a joke or a hoax, threats to do violence with a firearm at school – they took that very, very seriously.” And the teen was was arrested at his home, where guns were found.