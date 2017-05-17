Watch Gucci Mane and Zaytoven Perform Acoustic Set at ‘Piano Nights’

By Robyn Collins

Gucci Mane and Zaytoven took the stage together last night (May 16) for a live piano bar-style performance.

The pair delivered new arrangements of their songs, with Zaytoven on upright piano and Gucci on the mic. There was no DJ or band to back them.

The “Piano Nights” event was part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival New York.

Gucci has appeared on Mike WiLL Made-It’s track “Perfect Pint” with Kendrick Lamar and Rae Sremmurd and teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the collaborative track “Make Love.”

The rapper also announced that his autobiography is due out in September.

Watch the “Piano Bar” performance below: