Casting Call for 5/17 – 24 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

SouthernBGcasting

“Bad Moms Christmas” (Film) Bm2inAtl@gmail.com

* In-Shape – Great looking Women who’ve had Cosmetic Surgery, Augmentation, etc.

* SPA Scene….All Ethnicities 30 – 60yrs

* Put “HOT SPA” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom & Best of Enemies” (Films) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(JANITOR – 9 DAY BOOKING!!)

* Male to portray a “Janitor” for a Multi-Day Booking. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs

* List any experience you may have working as a janitor.

* Shoots: August 4th – 16th….Must be available for ALL dates listed

* Put “JANITOR” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom & Best of Enemies” (Films) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Seeking: HELICOPTOR & AIRPLANE PILOTS)

Please list your experience flying Planes or Helicopters.

Must be available for all dates listed next to each Pilot (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Shoots: July 7th, 10th & 11th, Subject line: ALPHA PILOT

* Shoots: July 12th – 14th & Sept. 23rd Subject line: BETA PILOT

* Shoots: July 24th & Sept. 20th – 21st Subject line: CHARLIE PILOT

* Shoots: July 27th, 28th & Sept. 18th, 19th Subject line: ECHO PILOT

* Shoots: Aug. 2nd, 21st & Sept. 14th Subject line: FOXTROT PILOT

* Shoots: Aug. 29th – Sept. 11th Subject line: GAMMA PILOT

* Shoots: Sept. 12th Subject line: HOTEL PILOT

* Shoots: Sept. 15th Subject line: KILO PILOT

* Shoots: Sept. 22nd Subject line: NOVEMBER PILOT

* Shoots: July 26th Subject line: TANGO PILOT

* Put “Pick One or More (—- PILOT) from above” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom & Best of Enemies” (Films) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(NURSES – 2 DAY BOOKING)

* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience or Training as Nurses, RN’s, or LPN’s.

* Please list relevant education and/or experience in your email // No Highlighted Hair

* Shoots: June 5th & 6th….Must be available for BOTH days.

* Put “NURSE” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com

* Tough looking Male & Female Harley Davidson “BIKER” types 18yrs & Older

* Put “Male, or Female Biker” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: John Cena)

* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students

* All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs

* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Hylton Casting

“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)

* Seeking: Families w/KIDS 4 – 14yrs All Ethnicities

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape – Athletically built Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Identical Twin Newborns // 2 weeks – 6 months old

* Put “Identical Twins” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com