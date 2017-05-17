Casting Call for 5/17 – 24 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:Follow @atlfilment
.
Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com
To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:
.
SouthernBGcasting
“Bad Moms Christmas” (Film) Bm2inAtl@gmail.com
* In-Shape – Great looking Women who’ve had Cosmetic Surgery, Augmentation, etc.
* SPA Scene….All Ethnicities 30 – 60yrs
* Put “HOT SPA” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom & Best of Enemies” (Films) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(JANITOR – 9 DAY BOOKING!!)
* Male to portray a “Janitor” for a Multi-Day Booking. (All Ethnicities) 18 – 50yrs
* List any experience you may have working as a janitor.
* Shoots: August 4th – 16th….Must be available for ALL dates listed
* Put “JANITOR” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom & Best of Enemies” (Films) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Seeking: HELICOPTOR & AIRPLANE PILOTS)
Please list your experience flying Planes or Helicopters.
Must be available for all dates listed next to each Pilot (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older
* Shoots: July 7th, 10th & 11th, Subject line: ALPHA PILOT
* Shoots: July 12th – 14th & Sept. 23rd Subject line: BETA PILOT
* Shoots: July 24th & Sept. 20th – 21st Subject line: CHARLIE PILOT
* Shoots: July 27th, 28th & Sept. 18th, 19th Subject line: ECHO PILOT
* Shoots: Aug. 2nd, 21st & Sept. 14th Subject line: FOXTROT PILOT
* Shoots: Aug. 29th – Sept. 11th Subject line: GAMMA PILOT
* Shoots: Sept. 12th Subject line: HOTEL PILOT
* Shoots: Sept. 15th Subject line: KILO PILOT
* Shoots: Sept. 22nd Subject line: NOVEMBER PILOT
* Shoots: July 26th Subject line: TANGO PILOT
* Put “Pick One or More (—- PILOT) from above” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom & Best of Enemies” (Films) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(NURSES – 2 DAY BOOKING)
* Seeking: Men & Women w/Experience or Training as Nurses, RN’s, or LPN’s.
* Please list relevant education and/or experience in your email // No Highlighted Hair
* Shoots: June 5th & 6th….Must be available for BOTH days.
* Put “NURSE” in subject line.
Tammy Smith Casting
“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com
* Tough looking Male & Female Harley Davidson “BIKER” types 18yrs & Older
* Put “Male, or Female Biker” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: John Cena)
* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students
* All Ethnicities 18 – 20yrs
* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(Period Show)
* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Hylton Casting
“Being Mary Jane” (TV/Season 4)
* Seeking: Families w/KIDS 4 – 14yrs All Ethnicities
* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape – Athletically built Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Caucasian Identical Twin Newborns // 2 weeks – 6 months old
* Put “Identical Twins” in subject line
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com