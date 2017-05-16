T.I.: ‘The Marriage Is Distracting Me From My Greatness’ – The Ryan Report

There are only four episodes left in the sixth and final season of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” but this comment from the patriarch of the family could very well qualify as an episode all to itself.

“The marriage is distracting me from my greatness,” T.I. says in a clip from one of the upcoming shows, which airs Monday at 10 p.m. on VH1.

“I tried being a husband,” continued the hip-hop mogul, who married Tameka “Tiny” Harris almost seven years ago. “I obviously wasn’t that good at it.”

“Alright,’Bye!’ ” Wanda Smith said just as dismissively in this morning’s Ryan Report. ” ‘A.S.A.P.!’ “