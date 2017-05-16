T.I.: ‘The Marriage Is Distracting Me From My Greatness’ – The Ryan Report

May 16, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: "T.I. & Tiny - The Family Hustle", Ryan Cameron, T.I., Tameka "Tiny" Harris, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, TINY, Wanda Smith

There are only four episodes left in the sixth and final season of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” but this comment from the patriarch of the family could very well qualify as an episode all to itself.

“The marriage is distracting me from my greatness,” T.I. says in a clip from one of the upcoming shows, which airs Monday at 10 p.m. on VH1.

Related: T.I. May Be The E-N-D Of Xscape Touring

“I tried being a husband,” continued the hip-hop mogul, who married Tameka “Tiny” Harris almost seven years ago. “I obviously wasn’t that good at it.”

“Alright,’Bye!’ ” Wanda Smith said just as dismissively in this morning’s Ryan Report. ” ‘A.S.A.P.!’ “

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live