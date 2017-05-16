Antonio ‘L.A.’ Reid’s Sexual Harassment Accusations: Trending Topics

Epic – literally – music industry executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid is stepping down as chairman of Epic Records, and according to the New York Post, it is because of the sexual harassment claims of a former employee.

“Details are salacious, to say the least,” Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. They include Reid supposedly making inappropriate advances during the label’s holiday party last year. And he allegedly “asked the woman for a hug while he was laying in bed in a hotel, during a business trip.”

With that, Tigger added, the co-founder of Atlanta’s pioneering LaFace Records – and GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer in his own right – is said to be in talks with Warner Brothers about a new job.