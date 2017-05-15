Mo’Nique: ‘Y’all Can Suck My [Expletive] If I Had One!’ – The Ryan Report

May 15, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Eight years after her Oscar-winning turn in “Precious,” actress-comedian Mo’Nique apparently still doesn’t find the way she claims she was treated by the movie’s producer, Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey, funny.

Nor will they, probably, if they see her “performance” this past weekend at the Apollo Theater.

“I know they like to say, ‘Mo’Nique you talk too [expletive] much,’ ” she said.

“It would kill me not to say the real [expletive]. ‘You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly.’ So y’all can suck my [expletive] if I had one!”

“As a person who wins the Academy Award, there’s a certain standard that you should be paid,” Ryan Cameron affirmed in today’s Ryan Report. “Not a regular rate. She won it. It’s the highest award in acting. It shouldn’t even be a discussion.”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

