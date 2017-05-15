‘Healthcare For All Americans Is A Privilege, Not A Right’ : Trending Topics

May 15, 2017 4:30 PM By Big Tigger
Filed Under: big tigger, Kara McCullough, miss USA, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

Somewhere a certain president of these United States is probably smiling.

After all, the person who said this is Miss District of Columbia. (One of Donald Trump‘s many residences.) She JUST won Miss USA. (Trump used to own that and Miss Universe). And what Kara McCullough said about health care could in no way be considered widely supported.

Healthcare for all Americans is “a privilege,” not a right, the scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission said in the interview portion of the pageant Sunday. “For one to have health care, you have to have jobs.”

“There were cheers and jeers [in response, on social media],” Big Tigger noted in today’s Trending Topics. ” ‘Miss DC just lost me with that answer,’ ” noted one commenter.

Apparently the judges, however, felt differently.

