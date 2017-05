In honor of Mother’s Day, Larry Tinsley talks to gospel royalty, Shirley Caesar . During her interview she shares a heart-felt story about her mother’s love, which comes just in time for today’s special¬†occasion. ¬†Check out the video below.

LARRY TINSLEY WAS BORN IN DECATURVILLE, TENNESSEE ON FEBRUARY 14TH. AT THE AGE OF FIVE, HE MOVED TO KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. IN 1966, LARRY RECEIVED HIS DIPLOMA FROM RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL IN PARSONS, TENNESSEE, AND FOUR YEARS LATER RECEIVED HIS BACHELOR...