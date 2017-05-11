Bow Wow Has an Interesting Response to #BowWowChallenge

By Abby Hassler

Earlier this week, Bow Wow was caught in a lie by diligent internet trolls when he posted on social media a photo about flying in a private jet. A Twitter user exposed the rapper, showing how he was instead flying commercial.

Related: Bow Wow’s Mistake Inspires #BowWowChallenge

This case of “false flexing” inspired the #BowWowChallenge and an endless number of hilarious memes and posts. So what does Bow Wow think about his new meme status?

“I just wanna say, off top, I love it,” Bow Wow told a New York radio station when promoting his WE tv show Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, (via Spin). “People don’t understand the scientific method to my madness. I’m about to have the biggest show on WE tv, period. It’s a scientific method to my madness. You gotta just watch the show. Everything’s for the show.”

When he was further quizzed about the “method behind his madness” he simply said, “You gotta watch the show.”

Is this all a well-timed marketing gimmick or is Bow Wow just spinning the story? Either way, he’s got people talking.