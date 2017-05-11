‘Bow Wow Is Not Here For Y’all Pettiness’: The Ryan Report

May 11, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
There’s nothing “Lil” about this latest Bow Wow slip-up on social media.

In case you you didn’t see the Instagram photo the rapper-actor born Shad Moss posted, or the hashtag #BowWowChallenge that followed or even the “Today” Show story about that – yes, it’s gotten that kind of attention – well, it all started when he he seemed to insinuate on social media that he was about to take a private plane to do media for “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

Then someone posted an image claiming he was actually on a commercial flight – with the picture to prove it.

And seemingly as fast as you can hit “publish,” it was discovered that that shot Bow Wow posted may have very well originated from an Instagram post from a VIP transportation service.

From there, the #BowWowChallenge started – or as Ryan Cameron explained it in today’s Ryan Report: “When people were saying they were doing real things but they were doing fake things.”

Here’s THE thing though, Ryan continued: “Bow Wow is not here for y’all pettiness.”

“Yall betta stop playing w me,” he posted. “Half yall broke [expletive] still cant afford a buddy pass on spirit airlines. Stay out the big boy lane.”

“Let me tell y’all this,” Wanda Smith responded, “I’m gonna stand up for Bow Wow this morning. I know hes not BROKE because I’ve seen Bow Wow’s house before. It’s HU-MONG-OUS. Like the house is on fleek, for real.”

“Nobody’s saying Bow Wow’s broke,” Ryan added. “The problem is..that Bow Wow was famous before social media. And [now] social media will come back to eat you!”

