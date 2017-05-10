Run the Jewels Drop Original Demo for ‘Panther Like a Panther’

By Jon Wiederhorn

On Record Store Day (April 22), Run the Jewels distributed a special edition tote bag that contained a free download to the group’s new track “Panther Like a Panther.” For those who don’t own turntables or believe in old-school technology, Run the Jewels have posted the original demo for the song on social media.

The song was originally featured in the video game trailer for “Gears of War 4,” and Run the Jewels participation in the game extended beyond the ad; Killer Mike and El-P are actually characters in the game.

“Panther Like a Panther” is also featured on Run the Jewels 3.