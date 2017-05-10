Casting Call for 5/10 – 17 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Cab Casting

“Honey 4” (Film) HONEY4Extras@gmail.com

* Hip Diverse Men & Women // All Ethnicities // Underground Millennial Club Scene

* All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs

* Shoots: This Thursday May 11th & This Friday May 12th

* Put “Underground Club” in subject line.

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: In-Shape Women to portray Female Guards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Put “Female Guard” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: 6yr old Caucasian Girl w/Acting Experience – able to act “Terrified” on cue.

* Include in Submission: Headshots/Resume of Child, Birthday, Age, Contact info

* Shoots: July 5th (Submit ASAP!)

* Put “SPOTLIGHT” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Hispanic, AA, Caucasian, Mixed…”FAMILY MEMBERS” 18yrs & Older

* All Shapes & Sizes of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents, Nieces, Nephews, etc.

* Shoots: Wednesday July 19th (Submit ASAP!)

* Put “Hispanic, AA, Caucasian, or Mixed Family” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Guatemalan Men & Women of All Shapes & Sizes 18 – 80yrs

* Shoots: In August (Submit ASAP!)

* Put “VIVA” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)

* THIN Caucasian Men & Women w/Natural hair to fit into vintage clothing 18 – 80yrs

* Women Waist Size: 23–26 // Men Waist Size: 29 – 34

* Shoots: May 20th – June 30th

* Put “MARS (for men), Venus (for women)” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)

* Caucasian Female w/Natural hair to portray a “1960’s Beauty Queen” 18 – 21yrs

* Height: 5’5 – 5’8 // Waist: 23 – 26 // Bust: 34 – 36B

* MUST be available for fitting THIS WEEK in Atl. – Shoots: May 20th in MACON, Ga.

* Put “CUPCAKE” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Brazilian Men & Women. 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Caucasian Males – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // MUST be clean cut w/short hair style….

….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs

* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days

* Put “Harvard Male Two” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Caucasian Females – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // Shorter hair style // Bangs are great….

* ….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs

* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days

* Put “Harvard Female Two” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Boys // Clean Cut // Shorter hair style // Tapered sides…

….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs

* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th

* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school

* Put “Vintage Boy” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Girls // Shorter hair styles // Bangs are great

….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs

* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th

* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school

* Put “Vintage Girl” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Male & Female College Types // All Ethnicities // 18yrs & Older

* ALSO NEED: Caucasian Identical Twin Baby Boys // 3 – 6 months old

* Put “Male/Female College type, or Identical Twins” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com

* Seeking: ASIAN Men & Women to portray Tourist 18yrs & Older

* Put “Asian Tourist” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: John Cena)

* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students 18 – 20yrs

* All Ethnicities

* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

(TAKING SUBMISSION FOR INDIVIDUAL DATES)

* Seeking: Young Male & Females for SLIP CAMP // All Ethnicities 16 – 25yrs

* May 11th & 12th (DAY SHOOT)

* May 18th (NIGHT SHOOT)

* May 19th (NIGHT SHOOT)

* May 22nd (NIGHT SHOOT)

* May 23rd (NIGHT SHOOT)

* May 24th (NIGHT SHOOT)

* May 25th (NIGHT SHOOT)

* May 26th (NIGHT SHOOT)

* Shoots Location: Stone Mountain

* Put “Dates you can work – Slip 11th, or Slip 12th, Etc.” in subject line