Casting Call for 5/10 – 17 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Cab Casting
“Honey 4” (Film) HONEY4Extras@gmail.com
* Hip Diverse Men & Women // All Ethnicities // Underground Millennial Club Scene
* All Ethnicities 18 – 35yrs
* Shoots: This Thursday May 11th & This Friday May 12th
* Put “Underground Club” in subject line.
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: In-Shape Women to portray Female Guards (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Put “Female Guard” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: 6yr old Caucasian Girl w/Acting Experience – able to act “Terrified” on cue.
* Include in Submission: Headshots/Resume of Child, Birthday, Age, Contact info
* Shoots: July 5th (Submit ASAP!)
* Put “SPOTLIGHT” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Hispanic, AA, Caucasian, Mixed…”FAMILY MEMBERS” 18yrs & Older
* All Shapes & Sizes of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Grandparents, Nieces, Nephews, etc.
* Shoots: Wednesday July 19th (Submit ASAP!)
* Put “Hispanic, AA, Caucasian, or Mixed Family” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Fathom” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
* Seeking: Guatemalan Men & Women of All Shapes & Sizes 18 – 80yrs
* Shoots: In August (Submit ASAP!)
* Put “VIVA” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)
* THIN Caucasian Men & Women w/Natural hair to fit into vintage clothing 18 – 80yrs
* Women Waist Size: 23–26 // Men Waist Size: 29 – 34
* Shoots: May 20th – June 30th
* Put “MARS (for men), Venus (for women)” in subject line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)
* Caucasian Female w/Natural hair to portray a “1960’s Beauty Queen” 18 – 21yrs
* Height: 5’5 – 5’8 // Waist: 23 – 26 // Bust: 34 – 36B
* MUST be available for fitting THIS WEEK in Atl. – Shoots: May 20th in MACON, Ga.
* Put “CUPCAKE” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Brazilian Men & Women. 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Caucasian Males – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // MUST be clean cut w/short hair style….
….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs
* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days
* Put “Harvard Male Two” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Caucasian Females – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // Shorter hair style // Bangs are great….
* ….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs
* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days
* Put “Harvard Female Two” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Boys // Clean Cut // Shorter hair style // Tapered sides…
….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs
* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th
* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school
* Put “Vintage Boy” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Girls // Shorter hair styles // Bangs are great
….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs
* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th
* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school
* Put “Vintage Girl” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Male & Female College Types // All Ethnicities // 18yrs & Older
* ALSO NEED: Caucasian Identical Twin Baby Boys // 3 – 6 months old
* Put “Male/Female College type, or Identical Twins” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com
* Seeking: ASIAN Men & Women to portray Tourist 18yrs & Older
* Put “Asian Tourist” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: John Cena)
* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School Students 18 – 20yrs
* All Ethnicities
* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(Period Show)
* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
(TAKING SUBMISSION FOR INDIVIDUAL DATES)
* Seeking: Young Male & Females for SLIP CAMP // All Ethnicities 16 – 25yrs
* May 11th & 12th (DAY SHOOT)
* May 18th (NIGHT SHOOT)
* May 19th (NIGHT SHOOT)
* May 22nd (NIGHT SHOOT)
* May 23rd (NIGHT SHOOT)
* May 24th (NIGHT SHOOT)
* May 25th (NIGHT SHOOT)
* May 26th (NIGHT SHOOT)
* Shoots Location: Stone Mountain
* Put “Dates you can work – Slip 11th, or Slip 12th, Etc.” in subject line