Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry Tells Maria Boynton Why City Is Limiting Compliance With Immigration Rules

As the Trump Administration cracks down on illegal immigration, a metro Atlanta city is limiting its cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It all started, according to Clarkston, Georgia Mayor Ted Terry, when the federal government rounded up some Somali nationals and attempted to return them to their home country of Somalia. According to Mayor Terry, it’s “akin to a death sentence because hundreds, if not thousands, are at risk of starvation and dehydration.” The city council approved the move last week. Federal funding would be held from so-called “sanctuary cities” under rules of the Trump Administration, but a federal judge has put on hold an executive order that would strip the money.

Mayor Ted Taylor Tells Maria Boynton Why Clarkston Is Limiting Immigration Compliance