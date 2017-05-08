Wanda Smith Experience Shopping Spree

May 8, 2017 12:00 AM By Wanda Smith
Filed Under: The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith

Listen to the Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith for your chance to win passes for you and 3 of your friends to spend the day shopping with Wanda Smith at The North Georgia Premium Outlets! Enjoy a day of carefree shopping, lunch and time with the girls!  One lucky winner will win a trip for two to the 2017 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans, LA from June 30-July 3, 2017. Don’t miss the bus, because Wanda will be giving away $1000 shopping money!!!

It’s The Wanda Smith Experience – powered by A National Limousine Service and V-103

Official Rules

 

