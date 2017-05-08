NeNe Leakes: ‘These Thirsty Chicks Have The Nerve To Reach So Low’ – Trending Topics

It’s taken a month of episodes to finally conclude the reunion show of Season 9 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” last night, and cast members past and present are STILL talking like the cameras are rolling.

Original cast member (also rumored to be returning) NeNe Leakes “was watching [Sunday’s finale] with great intent and lots of tweets,” Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. Even going so far as to call “RHOA’s” Phaedra Parks “Fraudra.”

Related: Kandi Burruss’s Post-Reunion Show EXCLUSIVE with The RCMS

(“That is hilarious,” Tigger added.)

“These thirsty chicks have the nerve to reach so low for position,” Leakes commented.

Then Kandi Burruss joined The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith hours ago to talk about how Parks’ stories have affected her this past season.

” ‘Kandi, you were just collateral damage,’ ” Burruss said Parks told her. “Those ‘sorries’ did did not mean nothing…Stop playing with me and my brand!”

These ongoing fireworks seemed to leave Tigger a bit puzzled: “Does this really happen in real life [among friends?” he asked out loud. “[People] just make up stories about people with no founding? No basis?”