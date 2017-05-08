The Real Life ‘Scandal’ Involving Kerry Washington And Chris Rock: The Ryan Report

May 8, 2017
In real life “Scandal” star Kerry Washington has managed to stay far away from anything untoward, until now.

It all started with a Rolling Stone article, Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report. In it, Chris Rock concedes that he had affairs with three different women while he was married – one with a woman who was famous, another with a woman who worked in retail, and no general description of the third.

Well, The New York Post gossip column Page Six picks up the story from there, claiming that “one of these women that he may have had an affair with [was] Kerry Washington,” Ryan said. The “funny” thing is is the comedian/actor was reportedly doing this on the set of “I Think I Love My Wife,” a Rock movie in which his married character contemplates cheating on his other half with Washington’s character.

(But other sources whisper that he and ex-wife Malaak were separated at the time.)

No wonder, Ryan says, some are calling Rock’s return to the stage his Alimony Tour. (What’s officially billed as The Total Blackout Tour hits Atlanta’s Fox Theatre this month, May 26-28, for three shows.)

