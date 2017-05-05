MC Lyte’s Engaged: The Ryan Report

The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith would like to congratulate hip-hop veteran MC Lyte on her recent engagement – and it SOUNDS so sincere.

But when you look at Wanda’s reaction above in today’s Ryan Report, well…

Related: It’s Like That – Big Tigger + More Celebrate Hip Hop Greats (The People’s Station Appreciation)

Let’s just get back to the happy news about her intended (John), from the artist born Lana Moorer herself: “What can I say, except thank you Lord!!” she said in an Instagram post earlier this year. “It’s been a long time, this [single] life, and I thank you all for your prayers and kind words of hope. God has sent me true love. For all of you waiting on LOVE – don’t give up – keep God first and he will see that you meet your match. #godisall”

The usually-private Lyte revealed the latest news in an essence.com exclusive, and reportedly gets into even greater detail about her relationship in the book “Your Man & Your Money.”