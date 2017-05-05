Big Sean Drops Powerful ‘Light’ Video

Big Sean has released a powerful new music video for ‘Light,” which features Jeremih.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the clip features Sean driving a white van, collecting victims of violence, including a little girl caught in a drive-by shooting, two young black men gunned down by police and a woman in a hijab who was stabbed. Each individual is bathed in a ray of light before departing the mortal plane.

“We shot this video a couple months ago and sucks to see these scenes are still consistently playing out in real life…even down to this week, Sean said in a prepared statement. “It’s disheartening sometimes to see that not much has changed when it comes to hate, police brutality n just overall people losing their lives too early.”

“But when I wrote this song, it was to reassure myself that no matter what happens, they can’t take away our Soul, our confidence, our ideas, n all that makes us shine,” he continued. “This song isn’t a single but is still super important to me, so I paid for a lot of this outta pocket to make sure we got this out. Rest in peace to all those who have lost life due to senseless actions. As I always say, each one of us have the power to make a change, it starts within….the inner Light.”

Check out Big Sean’s new clip below.