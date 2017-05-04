Another Week, Another Drake Baby On The Way? The Ryan Report

It seems like just yesterday The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith was reporting – then summarily negating – a claim from an Instagram model that she was having Drake‘s baby.

Now here we are in today’s Ryan Report with yet another such claim – just sub out “Instagram model” with alleged “former porn star.”

But that’s not the only differentiation between the two. “Not only does she have Drake on the hook, MAYBE,” Ryan said. “But she also has receipts.”

That’s text messages supposedly between Drake and Sophie Brussaux, in which they discuss his wanting her to have an abortion. And that’s in addition to reportedly enlisting Raoul Felder – “one of New York’s 100 most powerful lawyers” – to represent her.

“This doesn’t sound like somebody off of 1-800-Get-A-Lawyer,” Ryan noted. “So why would he take this case

if she’s making it up?”