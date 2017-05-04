Another Week, Another Drake Baby On The Way? The Ryan Report

May 4, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: Drake, Ryan Cameron, The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith, The Ryan Report, Wanda Smith

It seems like just yesterday The Ryan Cameron Morning Show with Wanda Smith was reporting – then summarily negatinga claim from an Instagram model that she was having Drake‘s baby.

Now here we are in today’s Ryan Report with yet another such claim – just sub out “Instagram model” with alleged “former porn star.”

Related: Drake Congratulates Kendrick Lamar On ‘DAMN’ Sales Beating ‘More Life’

But that’s not the only differentiation between the two. “Not only does she have Drake on the hook, MAYBE,” Ryan said. “But she also has receipts.”

That’s text messages supposedly between Drake and Sophie Brussaux, in which they discuss his wanting her to have an abortion. And that’s in addition to reportedly enlisting Raoul Felder – “one of New York’s 100 most powerful lawyers” – to represent her.

“This doesn’t sound like somebody off of 1-800-Get-A-Lawyer,” Ryan noted. “So why would he take this case
if she’s making it up?”

More from Ryan Cameron
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live