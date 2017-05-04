B.o.B Drops New Track ‘Xantastic’ with Young Thug

By Abby Hassler

B.o.B dropped his latest track, “Xantastic,” which features Young Thug, off his upcoming fourth studio album, Ether. The record is due May 12.

Related: Wyclef Jean and Young Thug Share ‘I Swear’ Video

In addition to Atlanta native Young Thug, Ether features a list of other southern artist collaborations, such as CeeLo Green, Lil Wayne, Usher and T.I. This record will be the rapper’s first LP since his 2013 release Underground Luxury.

Listen to “Xantastic” below.