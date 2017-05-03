See Future’s Show, Fatten Rocko’s Wallet: Trending Topics

Breaking the first rule of many a gangster movie, this business matter between Future and Rocko is incredibly personal.

After all, the hip-hop artists are half-brothers. So Rocko’s $10 million breach of contract suit against Future HAS TO make their family reunion more of a powder keg than they typically are.

Now there’s the added spark of Future’s Nobody Safe tour, which starts Thursday. According to Big Tigger‘s report in today’s Trending Topics, Rocko’s asking the court to force Future to put his [reported $5 million] salary from the concerts in escrow.

Adds Tigger: “Rocko says Future’s gonna squander the money if the court doesn’t force him to save it.”