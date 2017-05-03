RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

EMERGE ATL: Fashion, Art & Music

May 3, 2017 11:47 AM

CBS RADIO presents…Emerge:ATL is a Fashion, Art & Music Event. It’s an eclectic evening where varying art forms collide! Hosted by CBS Radio Atlanta’s on-air personalities, Emerge:ATL 2017 will infuse live “EMERGING” visual art along with a showcase of the hottest “EMERGING” fashions from up and coming local designers and brought to life with “EMERGING MUSIC ARTISTS” and DJ’s spinning throughout the evening.

Join us for the dopest showcase of emerging talent featuring Artwork by Chris Pop, Ashyin, Jodee Markers, Charles Mitchell, Marisa Scott and Trilogy Cigar Lounge, Fashion by Eva Michell Designs and Speak Nation Apparel, a surprise Music artist and more.  Come out and see who is up NEXT with these EMERGING artists & designers.

Don’t miss Emerge: ATL, the perfect mix of Art, Fashion & Music.  So, join us and be inspired and entertained Thursday, May 18th, 7pm-10pm at The Georgia Freight Depot, 65 M.L.K. Jr. Drive, SW, Atlanta, GA.

EMERGE:ATL is a showcase of life seen through the eyes of art, fashion and music.

Here’s a taste of last year’s Emerge: ATL

