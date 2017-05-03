Casting Call for 5/3 – 10 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Extras Casting Atlanta

“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: John Cena)

* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School students 18 – 20yrs

* All Ethnicities

* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s

* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Tammy Smith Casting

“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com

* Physically Fit Men & Women – Current // Former, or you just look MILITARY!!!

* Shoots in the Macon Ga. area // All Ethnicities….18 – 40yrs

* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates

* Put “Male Military or Female Military” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com

($$$ – This Job Pays Higher Rate)

* Seeking: Men w/Trained Canines – to work as “Military Search Dogs”.

* Put “Trained Canine” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Caucasian Males – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // MUST be clean cut w/short hair style….

….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs

* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th

* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days

* Put “Harvard Male Two” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Caucasian Females – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // Shorter hair style // Bangs are great….

* ….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs

* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th

* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days

* Put “Harvard Female Two” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Boys // Clean Cut // Shorter hair style // Tapered sides…

….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs

* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th

* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school

* Put “Vintage Boy” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Girls // Shorter hair styles // Bangs are great

….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs

* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th

* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school

* Put “Vintage Girl” in subject line

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)

* THIN Caucasian & African American to fit into Tiny Costumes 18yrs & Older

* Women Waist Size: 23–26 // Men Waist Size: 29 – 34

* Put “Thin Women, or Thin Man” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Brazilian Men & Women. 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com