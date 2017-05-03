Casting Call for 5/3 – 10 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Extras Casting Atlanta
“The Pact” (Film) ThePactExtras@gmail.com
(Starring: John Cena)
* Males//Females 18yrs & Over who still look like High School students 18 – 20yrs
* All Ethnicities
* Put “High School Male, or Female” in subject line.
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(Period Show)
* Skinny Men & Women (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* Drivable Vehicles from the 1980’s & 90’s
* Put “Skinny Man/Women or Older Vehicle” in subject line.
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com
Tammy Smith Casting
“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com
* Physically Fit Men & Women – Current // Former, or you just look MILITARY!!!
* Shoots in the Macon Ga. area // All Ethnicities….18 – 40yrs
* Roles that require Military generally Pay Higher Rates
* Put “Male Military or Female Military” in subject line
Tammy Smith Casting
“R19” (Film) projects2@TSCasting.com
($$$ – This Job Pays Higher Rate)
* Seeking: Men w/Trained Canines – to work as “Military Search Dogs”.
* Put “Trained Canine” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Caucasian Males – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // MUST be clean cut w/short hair style….
….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs
* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th
* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days
* Put “Harvard Male Two” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Caucasian Females – 1950’s “Ivy League” type // Shorter hair style // Bangs are great….
* ….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 16 – 26yrs
* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th
* Shoots: May 15th & 16th – MUST be available Both Days
* Put “Harvard Female Two” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Boys // Clean Cut // Shorter hair style // Tapered sides…
….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs
* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th
* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school
* Put “Vintage Boy” in subject line
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* 1950’s Caucasian Middle School Girls // Shorter hair styles // Bangs are great
….or willing to have your hair cut and styled. 8 – 14yrs
* PAID Fitting Date Options: May 16th, 17th, 18th
* Shoots: May 21st – It’s a Sunday – won’t miss school
* Put “Vintage Girl” in subject line
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” May Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)
* THIN Caucasian & African American to fit into Tiny Costumes 18yrs & Older
* Women Waist Size: 23–26 // Men Waist Size: 29 – 34
* Put “Thin Women, or Thin Man” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: Thur November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Brazilian Men & Women. 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com