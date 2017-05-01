The Summer Concert Season Starts Early On ‘National Concert Day’

Ready. Set. LIVE!

And just like that – at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning (May 2), to be exact – $20 tickets will be available for 1,000-plus shows at LiveNation.com/20ticket for one week. No additional fees!

(And yes that includes the second Future show May 9 at Lakewood Amphitheatre.)

“Presented by State Farm and produced by Live Nation, National Concert Day is a time for the artists and fan communities to unite around their love of live music,” Live Nation said in a press release. “With most tours and festivals already announced, it’s also a great time for fans to plan out their summer concert schedule throughout May, June, July and August.”

For a complete list of artists included in Live Nation’s $20 “Kickoff To Summer Ticket Promotion” go to LiveNation.com/20ticket.

– Sonia Murray, CBS Local