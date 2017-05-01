Chick-fil-A Shows Its Appreciation For Teachers

Tuesday an apple just won’t do.

So to show its appreciation for teachers, Chick-fil-A restaurants across the city will be offering them one of their signature Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches, for free.

All you need to do is present a valid school I.D. between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 at a participating restaurant – one offer per person – while supplies last.

“Our teachers, educators and administrators make a difference every day in our community!” Chick-fil-A said of its Teacher Appreciation Day.

(Not to mention it’s the least it could do after building a whole advertising campaign around those mischievous, misspelling cows!)