The Reason Behind Jesse Williams’ Divorce Is…The Ryan Report

April 28, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Our own Wanda Smith may want to reach out to Page Six for a finder’s fee as the New York column seems to have discovered what she’s been saying for days now.

At the start of this week news broke that actor/model/activist Jesse Williams was reportedly getting a divorce from his wife after some 13 years together, and two kids.

Wanda wondered aloud if Williams had just “figured out that he was cute,” following the near-breathless attention he received for his BET Awards speech.

Now guess what Page 6 is claiming: “The reason he left his wife is because he wants to be the hot single guy in Hollywood,” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“Basically whenever he and his wife would go out people would get upset and say, ‘She don’t look like she’s Hollywood. She don’t look like she’s a star.
Why don’t you find somebody else?’ ”

“His rise in Hollywood is to blame for the change of heart about the marriage.”

“What did I tell you?!” Wanda was quick to add. “I called this. He didn’t know he was that handsome.

“We call that The Hollywood Syndrome.”

