Message to President Trump: 5th District Not Horrible And Falling Apart

April 28, 2017 12:57 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: gerald griggs, Karen Handel, Maria Boynton, NRA, President Donald Trump, V103, WAOK, wvee

Local resistance to President Donald Trump will be in full effect when he speaks today to the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Protests are planned at Woodruff Park, in opposition to pro-gun legislation in Georgia and in Congress. They want Governor Nathan Deal to veto a so-called “Campus Carry” bill. While at Centennial Olympic Park, protesters say they will be calling for less government control.

Woodruff Park rally organizer Gerald Griggs says everyone should come “who is against this extreme agenda that’s being pushed by the President”. Griggs adding they’ll be sending a message that “we’re all about love and not hate in Georgia.” The local attorney, credited with organizing mega rallies since President Trump took office, says “we’re welcoming the President to Atlanta showing him the 5th (Congressional) District is not horrible and falling apart and showing him what true democracy looks like”. That’s a reference to a Twitter war of words between Trump and 5th District Congressman John Lewis prior to the Inauguration in January.

