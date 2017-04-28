A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg Deliver New Song ‘Wrong’

By Robyn Collins

A$AP Mob are together again for the new track “Wrong.” The song features A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky and it’s the first A$AP Mob material since last year’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1: Friends album.

Ferg posted about the track on Instagram using the hashtag #CozyTapes2, saying “The dynamic duo is back with a new joint !!!”

Related: A$AP Rocky and Juicy J Assist D.R.A.M. on ‘Gilligan’

Earlier this month A$AP Rocky was featured on D.R.A.M.’s new single “Gilligan.”

His last solo studio album, At.Long.Last.A$AP was released in 2015. Ferg released his Always Strive and Prosper album in 2016. Stream “Wrong” below.