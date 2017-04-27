T.I. May Be The E-N-D Of Xscape Touring: The Ryan Report

After almost 20 years apart, the newly-reunited R&B group Xscape might have been doing their first show together Saturday – if it wasn’t for T.I. .

That is, IF you believe the exchange the hip-hop superstar/actor and his estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris had with the cameras rolling on their VH1 reality show, “The Family Hustle.”

“The first date that they want us to do is April 29,” Tiny said in a clip played during today’s Ryan Report.

“I would go see an Xscape concert,” a seemingly amenable T.I. offered. “But the problem is, who gonna wanna deal with all y’alls attitudes? It’s a lot. Just YOU is a lot.”

Still, as he apparently sees it, that would be the road manager’s problem. HIS problem is how their seven children will be cared for while she is on the road; particularly their barely year-old daughter Heiress.

“She’s going with me,” Tiny declares.

“Oh hell naw,” he fires back.

“That’s a definite, baby.”

“No.”

“Look – she’s going. She has to go.”



“NO!”

“I am not gonna be without her!”

“Well you need to stay home then,” T.I. insists. “Life on the road is no place for no

damn baby.”

“I was excited about it and supportive of it but now you’re getting me in a place.”