‘R. Kelly Gave His Wife Chlamydia?!’: Trending Topics

April 27, 2017 4:30 PM By Ryan Cameron
Filed Under: big tigger, R. Kelly, The Big Tigger Show, trending topics

OK, as Big Tigger understands it, there’s a man from Mississippi who’s claiming in a lawsuit that superstar R&B singer/songwriter R. Kelly has been carrying on a five-year affair with his wife.

We know, we know – as Tigger said out loud in today’s Trending Topics“DIDN’T know you could sue for that!”

Nonetheless, the deputy is not only reportedly claiming his wife is having an adulterous relationship but that during she contracted chlamydia from the artist. (Earlier in today’s Ryan Report, the story was the husband was suing because he had the sexually transmitted disease.)

Either way, concluded Tigger, “Man this is just messy and nasty and nasty and messy.”

