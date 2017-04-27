THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Fired Gwinnett Cops Must Surrender Today In Beating Of Black Motorist

April 27, 2017 1:56 PM By Maria Boynton
Filed Under: black man beaten at traffic stop, demetrius hollins, gwinnett county police officiers fired, maria boyonton, michael bongiovanni, robert mcdonald, V103, WAOK, wvee

Two former Gwinnett County police officers could wind up in prison after they punched and kicked 21 year old Demetrius Hollins during a traffic stop on April 12, 2017. Michael Bongiovanni, 42 years old, and 25 year old Robert McDonald, are each charged with Violation of Oath of Office and misdemeanor battery. They have been given until the end of business today to turn themselves in. Reports indicate that Bongiovanni turned himself in this afternoon. He contends that he was following police protocol when he punched Hollins in the face. The almost 20-year veteran of the force had apparently been trying to get his job back.

