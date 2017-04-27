Fired Gwinnett Cops Must Surrender Today In Beating Of Black Motorist

Two former Gwinnett County police officers could wind up in prison after they punched and kicked 21 year old Demetrius Hollins during a traffic stop on April 12, 2017. Michael Bongiovanni, 42 years old, and 25 year old Robert McDonald, are each charged with Violation of Oath of Office and misdemeanor battery. They have been given until the end of business today to turn themselves in. Reports indicate that Bongiovanni turned himself in this afternoon. He contends that he was following police protocol when he punched Hollins in the face. The almost 20-year veteran of the force had apparently been trying to get his job back.