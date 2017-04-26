Casting Call for 4/26 – 5/3 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office

Get the latest street closings for filming in Atlanta by clicking the button below:

.

Greg’s email: greg.clarkson@cbsradio.com

To submit yourself for these jobs, follow THESE INSTRUCTIONS:

.

Hughes Casting

“OPEN CALL for ALL NEW Showtime at the Apollo”

* SEEKING: Singers, Dancers, Comedians, Magicians, and ALL types of Variety Acts.

* Minors under 18yr. attending MUST be accompanied by a Parent or Legal Guardian.

* WHEN: This Saturday April 28th……TIME: 10am – 4pm

* WHERE: Crown Plaza Atlanta (Midtown)

590 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA

(Atlanta Ballroom – BR Level)

* To Pre-Book & receive more specific & detailed information about the audition – Email your talent & contact info to: Showtimeauditionsatl@gmail.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

(Seeking FRESH FACES)

* Seeking: Men & Women who are “Chalk & Graffiti” Artist (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* ALSO Seeking: 1980’s DJ Equipment…Turn Tables, Mixers, Speakers, etc.

* Put “Graffiti or DJ 80” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: A Man to portray a “Dead Body” under a sheet (Any Ethnicity) 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 23rd – 27th in Conyers

* Put “Dead Body” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Men of All Ethnicities to portray “PRISONERS” on a bus. 35yrs & Older

* Shoots: May 4th & 5th in Loganville // May 6th in Conyers…Must be available all 3 days

* Put “PRISONER” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com

(Period Show)

* Vehicles from 1990 – 1993

* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios

(Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)

* Caucasian //African American Men, Women, Kids who live in and around MACON, Ga.

* Scene Shoots: Saturday May 20th

* Put “MACON” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)

* Apply now to be a Paid Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Shoots: April – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)

* In-Shape Brazilian Men & Women. 18 – 35yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Central Casting Georgia

(Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com