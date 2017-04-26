Casting Call for 4/26 – 5/3 What’s Filming Around Atlanta, and Who They’re Looking For

Atlanta Film Office
.
.
Hughes Casting
“OPEN CALL for ALL NEW Showtime at the Apollo”
* SEEKING: Singers, Dancers, Comedians, Magicians, and ALL types of Variety Acts.
* Minors under 18yr. attending MUST be accompanied by a Parent or Legal Guardian.
* WHEN: This Saturday April 28th……TIME: 10am – 4pm
* WHERE: Crown Plaza Atlanta (Midtown)
590 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA
(Atlanta Ballroom – BR Level)
* To Pre-Book & receive more specific & detailed information about the audition – Email your talent & contact info to: Showtimeauditionsatl@gmail.com
Casting TaylorMade
“Manifesto” (TV) ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com
(Seeking FRESH FACES)
* Seeking: Men & Women who are “Chalk & Graffiti” Artist (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* ALSO Seeking: 1980’s DJ Equipment…Turn Tables, Mixers, Speakers, etc.
* Put “Graffiti or DJ 80” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Seeking: A Man to portray a “Dead Body” under a sheet (Any Ethnicity) 18yrs & Older
* Shoots: May 23rd – 27th in Conyers
* Put “Dead Body” in subject line
Rose Locke Casting
“The Darkest Minds” (Film) DarkMind@RoseLockeCasting.com
* Men of All Ethnicities to portray “PRISONERS” on a bus. 35yrs & Older
* Shoots: May 4th & 5th in Loganville // May 6th in Conyers…Must be available all 3 days
* Put “PRISONER” in subject line
Extras Casting Atlanta
“Halt & Catch Fire” (TV) Hcfextras4@gmail.com
(Period Show)
* Vehicles from 1990 – 1993
* Put “90’s Vehicle” in subject line.
Get Scene Studios
(Local Acting Studio)
* Register for: The “GSS” April Special Offer – FREE Acting Class
* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com
* Put “Casting Call” in subject Line
Catrett & Associates Casting
“Best of Enemies” (Film) Submissions@CatrettCasting.com
(Period Piece – 1970’s Segregated North Carolina)
* Caucasian //African American Men, Women, Kids who live in and around MACON, Ga.
* Scene Shoots: Saturday May 20th
* Put “MACON” in subject line
Hylton Casting
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” (TV/Season 5)
* Apply now to be a Paid Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show
* Shoots: April – November 2017 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older
* More info & how to submit, please visit: http://www.HyltonCasting.com/Audience
Marion Designs
Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity – Pays More $$$)
* In-Shape Brazilian Men & Women. 18 – 35yrs
* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com
Central Casting Georgia
(Casting Multiple Projects)
* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm
235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303
* Headshots will be taken at their Office.
* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com