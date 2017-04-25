THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

You Know New York City Is Too Small For Jay-Z And Beyonce When…The Ryan Report

April 25, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Jay-Z may have created an anthem for New York City but the Brooklyn native and his fellow entertainment power wife, Beyonce, are creating a new home for their expanding family on the other coast.

“They’re leaving and moving to Bel Air [California] like ‘The Fresh Prince,’ ” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

That is if their reported $120 million offer is accepted. (Before you balk, that’s actually $15 million LESS than the asking price for the hilltop mansion with four pools, eight bedrooms, bulletproof windows, media room, recording studio, spa, sauna, steam room, and 15-car garage all housed in six different buildings spread out across 30,000 square feet. (Ten thousand of that being outdoor living space.)

“That’s overdoing it,” Wanda Smith remarked playfully. “I’m so jealous.”

“I don’t see no helicopter pad,” Ryan added. “That’s why I don’t want it!”

