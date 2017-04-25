And The Winner Of The Seemingly NEVER Losing Award Is…Trending Topics

Today’s Winning Edition of Trending Topics starts with the rapper/singer/songwriter/actor born Aubrey Graham as – as Big Tigger put it – “it’s hard to win more than Drake (his middle name) these days.”

For the latest proof, just look to June 26 on your calendar, when the onetime ESPY Awards host (and two-time host/performer on “Saturday Night Live”) will take on master of ceremonies duties once again for the first annual NBA Awards on TNT.

Award categories will include KIA NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, 6th Man Award and Most Improved Player. (No word on whether the host will take home any hardware for continuously slam dunking the Billboard charts.)