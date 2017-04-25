RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Watch Chance the Rapper Perform Kanye West’s ‘Waves’

The only thing missing was Kanye. April 25, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: chance the rapper

By Annie Reuter

Chance the Rapper had an energetic tour kickoff Monday night (April 24) at San Diego’s Valley View Casino Center. His set included many tracks off his most recent release, Coloring Book, as well as several songs by Kanye West.

Related: Chance the Rapper to Host Birthday Bash for Charity

Chance performed three songs from West’s The Life of Pablo, including his own gospel-like version of “Waves,” which inspired the crowd to jump along, as well as “Ultralight Beam” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Watch three of his performances below.

Tonight was lit. Thank you @chancetherapper ❤️

A post shared by Fan page (@sunnywithachancetherapper) on

#chancetherapper #beencouragedtour

A post shared by Torrey Hager (@creativebz86) on

Chance recently turned 24 and celebrated his birthday by giving back. On April 16 at Chicago’s Studio Paris Nightclub, “Chance the Birthday” proceeds went to benefit SocialWorks, the volunteer organization he co-founded to promote arts, education and community engagement in his hometown.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live