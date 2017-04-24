Mel B’s Former Nanny Gives Her Side Of Their Whole Sex Tape Thing: The Ryan Report

Of course there are at least three sides to how a threesome sex tape happened, but this one comes with a lawsuit.

If you’ve been keeping up with your Ryan Reports and Trending Topics, you know that Mel B is alleging in a restraining order against her estranged husband that he abused her for years, impregnated their nanny and paid for her abortion with Mel B’s money.

Well, now that nanny is claiming in a defamation lawsuit against the pop star turned global TV talent show judge that “Mel B told her that she and her husband had an open relationship got her drunk and then they had a three-way.” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

Related: Mel B Accuses Husband Of Abuse

“How long did this relationship go on between the three of them?!” he continued. “SEVEN YEARS!”

“At no point did she not know that they were having sex,” the nanny is also claiming; adding that “sometimes when they made these sex tapes that Mel B was the one who was filming it!”