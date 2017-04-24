In The Middle Of ‘A Milli,’ This Mishap At A Lil Wayne Concert: Trending Topics

A bit of advice to those planning to see Lil Wayne at Buckhead’s Coca-Cola Roxy May 8, he seems to like sipping drinks – not having them heaved at him.

Apparently someone in Idaho wasn’t aware of that little tidbit, as Big Tigger reported in today’s Trending Topics that “some fan threw a drink at him in the middle of a show!”

It didn’t hit the hip-hop superstar. But “just a splash is all it took for Wayne to calmly inform the crowd that goon squad was gonna handle the situation.

“He literally called the people rolling with him, ‘goon squad,’ ” Tigger added.

“Mind you, he had to call goon squad like three, four times before they came out there.”

(Well, Wayne didn’t call them TIMELY goon squad.)

