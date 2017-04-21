Tiny Actually Talks Side Chicks 101: The Ryan Report

April 21, 2017 7:15 AM By Ryan Cameron
Of course, Wendy Williams could barely wait to get Tameka “Tiny” Harris to talk  on national television about the woman she has been warring with for weeks on social media.

Yes, the same woman who is rumored to be Tiny’s estranged husband T.I.‘s girlfriend.

Bernice Burgos,” Williams snapped. “OK, so who is Bernice? Who is this girl?!”

“It’s nothing to it.” Tiny replied. “It’s what he does.”

“I stepped to him like, ‘Uhhhh – Don’t she know her place? She’s supposed to be quiet.’ Every woman that’s not the one knows that you’re supposed to be quiet.”

Also among the highlights of the interview Thursday was Williams’ exchange with Tiny’s oldest daughter, recording artist Zonnique. As Ryan Cameron noted in today’s Ryan Report, the daytime talk show host seemed surprised to see that she had the same eye-lightening surgery as her mother – despite Tiny’s warning.

“I told her to wait to see if I go blind first.”

