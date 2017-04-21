THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Join V-103 The People’s Station this Wednesday for a Private Screening of Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman movie hosted by Mary J. Blige

April 21, 2017 1:36 PM

Join V-103, The People’s Station, this Wednesday for a private screening of  Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman movie hosted by Mary J. Blige. The ONLY way to win tickets to this exclusive screening is by listening to V-103 or by joining the V-Unit at the below locations and times.

Sunday, April 23rd

12pm – 2pm: Sprint at Camp Creek Marketplace 3645 Marketplace Blvd #120, East Point, GA 30344

2pm – 4pm: Sprint in Morrow 2007 Mt Zion Rd, Morrow, GA 30260

Monday, April  24th

6pm – 8pm: Boost Mobile – Unlimited Mobile SVAZ in Atlanta 2640 Metropolitan Pkwy SW, Suite A, Atlanta, GA 30315

Tuesday, April 25th

6pm – 8pm: Boost Mobile – Valu PCS in Mableton 1187 Veterans Memorial Hwy SW, Mableton, GA 30126

