The Memes, The Jokes And The Speculation Since The Serena Williams Announcement: The Ryan Report

The only thing people should really have to say now that tennis great Serena Williams‘ pregnancy has been confirmed is “Congratulations!”

Instead…

“Of course, somebody on one of these little blogs or one of the sports sites said that now people were wondering if she was pregnant was her career going to be in jeopardy – and Twitter went ham!” Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report.

“Her legacy is already established!”

“The funny thing was that people had all these memes of Drake – who was totally in love with Serena,” Ryan continued, “with him looking at the calendar trying to see where he was 20 weeks ago. Him signing up to be a nanny.”

(In case you didn’t see “the picture on Snapchat that started it all,” Williams put up an image of her in a one-piece, with the caption “20weeks.”)

The picture Wanda Smith found hilarious, however, was one of Williams’ fiance – Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian – picking her up.

“He’s struggling a little bit, but he got her!”