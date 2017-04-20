THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW WITH WANDA SMITH IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Eat Organic, Eat Healthy

April 20, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: vforlife

Kroger makes it easy and affordable to eat Organic! Look for the Simple Truth® Organic Green label. Kroger offers a wide variety of natural and organic choices from popular national and local brands, including refrigerated and frozen foods, fitness bars, snacks, and a growing selection of gluten-free, wheat-free and dairy-free items. Plus, you’ll find natural and organic health, beauty and household products too! All of these items meet our Live Naturally and USDA Organic standards, so you can feel good about the choices you make. Fresh Food. Low Prices. At Kroger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network

Listen Live