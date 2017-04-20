Apollo Nida’s Asking Phaedra Parks To Pay Up: Trending Topics

Not only is the imprisoned Apollo Nida asking that his onetime wife and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Phaedra Parks pay all of his divorce fees, he’s reportedly detailing exactly why she can afford to.

“She has the money,” sources at The Jasmine Brand say he’s claiming.

Related: The Real Salaries Of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s’ Cast Members?

More specifically, Nida says the attorney/author/reality show star brings in $75,000 a month – “far different from what he’s earned in prison,” Big Tigger noted in today’s Trending Topics. And “she’s hiding much more.”

Meanwhile his contention is “Phaedra has made him spend unnecessary dollars when she filed for divorce.”

(In other words, in his mind, never mind that he was convicted of fraud, leaving Parks and their two children behind in September of 2014 to serve an eight-year sentence – she should have stayed!)