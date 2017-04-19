Serena Williams’ Noticeable Bump (That Isn’t Her Behind): Trending Topics

Serena Williams did this to herself.

Well, not “this” as in getting herself pregnant, but “this” as in causing all of this speculation that the legendary tennis star IS pregnant.

“The world went crazy not too long ago,” Big Tigger said in today’s Trending Topics. “Serena Williams put up a pic; standing from the side, seemed like a little baby bump. Could have said she maybe had some gas or ate too much but she put ’20 weeks’ on the picture!

“To me, that says ‘BABY!’ ”

That selfie has since been taken down, and there’s been no further word/caption/announcement/nothing from Williams or her fiancee, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

(But somewhere, you have to believe her rumored ex Drake is adding this to his mounting number of woman woes this week.)