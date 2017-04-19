THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Nicki Minaj Drops ‘No Frauds’ Video with Drake and Lil Wayne

The video features Minaj in full regalia. April 19, 2017 12:41 PM
By Abby Hassler

Nicki Minaj is a queen in her latest video. The iconic rapper just dropped the official music video for her new single “No Frauds,” featuring Drake And Lil Wayne.

Directed by Benny Boom, the video begins with Minaj lounging in a crown in a throne room and then cuts to her in front of Big Ben. Later, she hits the club with Drake and sits on a throne alongside Lil Wayne.

The clip somewhat controversially features shots of the Westminster Bridge which Minaj reportedly considered cutting after the recent London terror attack.

Check out Nicki’s explicit new clip now on Radio.com.

 

