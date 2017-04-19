Drake’s Latest Woman Problems: The Ryan Report

Finding a 24-year-old woman in 30-year-old Drake‘s bedroom isn’t a particularly surprising thing – except for the fact that she was there by herself.

And the hip-hop superstar had no idea she was there.

AND – Ryan Cameron said in today’s Ryan Report – “she stole, according to reports, Sprite, Fiji water and a Pepsi.

“Obviously it was Kendall Jenner.”

Related: See What Happens When Drake Joins Future on Stage at Coachella

Ha ha Ryan Cameron – actually, the person arrested and charged with entering a residence with intent to steal a victim’s property was named Mesha Collins. (INTENT? That wasn’t HER hoodie she was found in!) Bail was set at a whopping $100,000; and she is expected in court today.

Meanwhile, in other (slightly better) Drake news involving a woman, the one Ryan and Wanda reported yesterday who was claiming to be expecting his child, seems to have been caught.

THANKS to a friend. “What you [gonna] do when they find out [it’s] all fake?” said friend texted Instagram favorite Layla Lace.

“Publicity will make me [money],” she replied.

The Shade Room published the exchange – and guess who “liked” it?

That’s right, Drake.